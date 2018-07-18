Serena Williams Climbs Into World’s Top 30 Ranking After Reaching Wimbledon Final

Serena Willams has returned to the world’s top 30 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released yesterday after she reached the finals of the Wimbledon open on Saturday where she came second place.

The 36 years old American and Mother of one rose 153 places to 28th position despite losing the finals last Saturday to German Angelique Kerber. This is only her fourth tournament and after giving birth to her daughter 10 months ago.

Eventual winner Angelique Kerber, who was getting her third Grand Slam title, moved up six places to number four in the world. Also French Open winner, Simona Halep of Romania retained the top ranking despite her third-round exit at Wimbledon.

The loss to Kerber meant Serena Williams, who only just returned to the Women’s Tennis Association Tour at the Indian Wells in March, missed out on a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

In the men’s rankings, Novak Djokovic’s fourth Wimbledon crown propelled him back to 10th in the world.