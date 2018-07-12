Serena Williams reaches Wimbledon final for the tenth time

Serena Williams reached the Wimbledon final for the 10th time on Thursday and will face Germany’s Angelique Kerbei for the title.

The 25th seeded American downed German 13th seed Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-4 to book her place in her 30th Grand Slam final.

The 36-year-old, who will be in her first final at the majors since giving birth to daughter Olympia last year, can equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Slam titles if she beats Kerber in what will be a repeat of the 2016 final at the All England Club.

Speaking after the game, Serena said: ‘It’s crazy, I l didn’t expect to do this well in my fourth tournament back. I can play so free and that’s kind of what I’m doing.’ ‘This wasn’t inevitable for me, I had a tough delivery (birth) and had multiple surgeries, I couldn’t walk to my mailbox so it’s not normal to be in a Wimbledon final.’

Of her next opponent, she said: ‘She is clearly a very good grass court player, whatever happens it’s an incredible effort from me and good motivation to keep going for the rest of my career.’ Serena Williams, a 23-time champion, will equal Margaret Court’s all-time record if she beats Angelique Kerber on Saturday in the finals.

