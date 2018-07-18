Sergio Ramos engages his long time baby mama with whom he has 3 kids with

Real Madrid and Spanish international footballer, Sergio Ramos, has taken a bold step by engaging his long-term girlfriend, Pilar Rubio.

32-year old Sergio Ramos popped the question while on holiday with his 40-year old girlfriend of six years who accepted the proposal which he made at a romantic dinner on Monday evening.

Ramos shared the news on Instagram with two pictures of himself accompanied by his bride-to-be and her new huge ring.

The images were captioned with a simple: ‘She said yes. I love you… forever.’

Sergio Ramos has been dating Spanish TV presenter and journalist, Rubio, since 2012. They have three children together, all boys.

