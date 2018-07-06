Local News

Serious Outrage On Social Media As Actress Rosy Meurer Claims She Is 26

Rosy Meurer who shot to prominence after being involved in the marriage crash saga of actress, Tonto Dikeh and her now ex-husband Oladunni Olakunle Churchill is in the news again for the wrong reasons.
 

Roseline Meurer

It’s no news that Nigerian public figures cut their ages to gain better advantages in the realms they find themselves.

As footballers falsify their ages to last longer in the game, so also do entertainers and also some politicians trying to beat the system.

There are indications that Meurer Roseline Ufuoma may have towed that regular line of age falsification.

This was revealed as the Nollywood figure registered for her Permananet Voters’s Card from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Her followers went on overdrive as regards her age which is suspected to be reduced to ward off the pressure of being advised to get married quick.

See reactions below:

