“Sex is very important for any healthy relationship” – Actress, Dayo Amusa teaches

A topic not so many are bold enough to talk about publicly, Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa is giving us an insight about sex and since we – presumably – rarely hear about it, we certainly must open our ears to what the actress has to say!

The quite curvaceous actress penned a short post on just how important she has learnt the act is but would love her followers to share their thoughts on it.

According to her, having sex is really important and not just sex, but good sex… In her own perception, happy people are sexually active people.

Dayo Amusa teaches

Read what she wrote,

SEX

Why it is that men care so much about SEX ?

Is it also the same with women?

Who Enjoy SEX the most, Men or Women?

Whats your favourite SEX position?

Having spoken to several married couples, i understood how important sex is in maintaining a healthy relationship. Majority stressed that sex is very important in a committed relationship because it maintains a level of intimacy that both people need in order to succeed. Also that it helps one partner bond with the other partner and create sense of happiness.

Sex between partners helps to maintain an overall sense of well–being.

In my opinion, SEX is very important, Good SEX I mean. People who are happier are more likely to have SEX more often because It increases confidence, it boosts self – esteem, our sense of being attractive and desirable. Which in turn brings positive thinking and actions to our personal lives.

What’s your opinion? Let’s Interact

Dayo Amusa teaches

