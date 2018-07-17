Sexy Female Doctor Sparks Outrage For Posting ‘Provocative’ Pictures Online

An ER medic dubbed Moscow’s ‘sexiest doctor’ has sparked fury after posting ‘provocative’ images while wearing her scrubs and a nurse’s outfit. Anastasia Ivashevskaya, 26, a paramedic, was told to delete the inappropriate pictures because they are unsuitable for a medic.

There as an angry response from her female co-workers after she posted ‘explicit’ images and film in and out of her blue medical uniform.

The dispute at her emergency unit in Krylatskoye, Moscow came to light after a report by news channel Mash.

‘Her colleagues are against Moscow’s sexiest doctor,’ it said.

‘Anastasia works in an emergency team and posts explicit pictures… even in uniform.

‘Her women colleagues are demanding she deletes the pictures, considering them inappropriate for a medical worker.’

They have demanded her bosses act immediately to halt and delete her postings.

Despite this, she has had favourable comments.

-NationalHelm