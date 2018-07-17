Trending

Sexy Female Doctor Sparks Outrage For Posting ‘Provocative’ Pictures Online

An ER medic dubbed Moscow’s ‘sexiest doctor’ has sparked fury after posting ‘provocative’ images while wearing her scrubs and a nurse’s outfit. Anastasia Ivashevskaya, 26, a paramedic, was told to delete the inappropriate pictures because they are unsuitable for a medic.

There as an angry response from her female co-workers after she posted ‘explicit’ images and film in and out of her blue medical uniform.

The dispute at her emergency unit in Krylatskoye, Moscow came to light after a report by news channel Mash.

‘Her colleagues are against Moscow’s sexiest doctor,’ it said.

‘Anastasia works in an emergency team and posts explicit pictures… even in uniform.

‘Her women colleagues are demanding she deletes the pictures, considering them inappropriate for a medical worker.’

They have demanded her bosses act immediately to halt and delete her postings.

Despite this, she has had favourable comments.

 

-NationalHelm


You may also like

“I thought it was a small dead dog”- lady celebrates once malnourished child she rescued in Calabar as she turns 3 (Photos)

Female student barks like a dog after spiritual cleansing by a Muslim cleric

‘I Spread HIV, I Can’t Die Alone’ – Man Who Has Raped Over 20 Women

Meet IBB’s man for 2019 presidential election

Saraki receives electric welcome as he visit home

You have 31 days more to get your Pvc – INEC

Ekiti civil servants not getting salary anytime soon – Reno Omokri

BREAKING NEWS: Japan based Nigerian developer & entrepreneur to Unveil Nigeria’s Messaging app in Lagos, set to solve local problem and create job opportunities

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th July

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *