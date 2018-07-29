Entertainment, Gossip

Seyilaw calls follower ‘stupid’ after the follower complained about his wife’s dress

Seyilaw is renowned for bringing joy and laughter to the lives of many Nigerians, but he is also never one to take any insult to his family on the low and some of his followers didn’t get the message.

Yesterday, the comedian posted the photo below from an outing he had with his wife and daughter.

An amebo follower replied saying:

Seyi Law is wearing trousers that cover his ankle while his wife’s gown or blouse can’t even cover her laps. What a tale of a couple.”

Apparently he saw the comment and he replied with “Oponu” which means ignoramus or a very stupid person

See the exchange below;

Seyilaw calls

