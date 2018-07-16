Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“She has A1 in Bedmatics and has never refused my sexual demand since we got married” – Nigerian Pastor praises wife on her Birthday

A Nigerian pastor in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Wauton Knight, has taken to his Facebook to celebrate his wife with kinds words and praised her sexual prowess as she turned a year older.

According to him, his wife, Miebi I. Knight Wauton, has A1 in Bedmatics and she has never said no to his sexual demands since they got married.

Nigerian Pastor praises wife

Read what he wrote below.

“WHAT A WOMAN
A woman who has not said no to my sexual demands since we got married.
A1 in Bedmatics since we got married.
A woman who has not held back her money since we got married.
A woman who has not refused following me anywhere for my numerous preaching engagements since we got married.
A woman who has not stopped loving me since we got married.
A woman who loves my family unendingly and follows me to the village for family meetings and other concerns since we got married.
A woman who has not stopped praying for me since we got married
A woman who cooks well and not very well sometimes since we got married.
A woman who loves God and humanity lavishly since we got married
A woman who serves God from a pure heart and has not stopped panting for His glory manifest presence since we got married.
A woman of God extraordinary! Since we got married.
WHAT A WOMAN
Please note
She is not just a woman but MY WIFE ,a million times over.
Join me celebrate my SETTLEMENT.
MY SE for short. The mother of my children. The Queen of my dynasty. The love of my life. Today is her BIRTHDAY.
We give GOD all the glory.
Woyengi Nua! Okoi do!
Happy birthday;
MRS MIEBI INEIKETIN KNIGHT WAUTON.
(The Marriage Preservative)”

Nigerian Pastor praises wife

