Local News

Shock As 25-Year-Old Man Is Found Hanging Inside His Room In Ondo

A man identified as Ayo Paul has been found dead in his apartment in the Aule area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, Punch Metro reports.

The incident, which according to a source happened on Saturday, was said to have amazed the neighbours of the deceased as he was described as a gentlemen.

The reason for the action of the 25-old man was said to be unknown, but the source said it was the landlord of the deceased that opened his door when he did not see Paul on Saturday for the monthly environmental sanitation.

The source said, “Nobody knows reason Ayo committed suicide because he was a gentleman and he never had issue with anybody.

“When he did not come out for the monthly environmental sanitation, his landlord went to look for him and on opening his room; the landlord found his lifeless body dangling. The landlord immediately raised the alarm.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and said the command had started investigation.

READ  Horror: Four Dead As Two Fuel Tankers Collide With Each Other In Benue State (Photos)

He said, “We don’t know the reason why the man took such action, but we have commenced investigation into the incident.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Soldier Declared Missing By Family After Boko Haram Ambush In Borno (Photos)

Good Night Hero! Touching Photos Of Promising Soldier Killed By Boko Haram

After Taking Hard Drugs, Man Goes Berserk, Kills Own Father And Sister In Ebonyi

Photos Shows The Moment President Buhari Arrived Togo Ahead Of ECOWAS-ECCAS Summit

It’s Laughable APC No Longer Wants Dogara To Leave – Reps

Guns And Dangerous Weapons Recovered From 20 Passengers Along Nasarawa – Abuja Road (Photos)

Femi Fani-Kayode Shares Adorable Photos Of His Triplets At Two Month-Old

Nigerian Women Football Player Seen Kneeling To Collect Entitlements From Sports Minister (Photos+Video)

Iyabo Ojo’s Kids Excited After Seeing Their Dad For The First Time In 6 Years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *