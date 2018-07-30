Shock As 25-Year-Old Man Is Found Hanging Inside His Room In Ondo

A man identified as Ayo Paul has been found dead in his apartment in the Aule area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, Punch Metro reports.

The incident, which according to a source happened on Saturday, was said to have amazed the neighbours of the deceased as he was described as a gentlemen.

The reason for the action of the 25-old man was said to be unknown, but the source said it was the landlord of the deceased that opened his door when he did not see Paul on Saturday for the monthly environmental sanitation.

The source said, “Nobody knows reason Ayo committed suicide because he was a gentleman and he never had issue with anybody.

“When he did not come out for the monthly environmental sanitation, his landlord went to look for him and on opening his room; the landlord found his lifeless body dangling. The landlord immediately raised the alarm.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and said the command had started investigation.

He said, “We don’t know the reason why the man took such action, but we have commenced investigation into the incident.”

