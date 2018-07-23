SHOCKING!! Student ties destiny of roommates over missing money in Edo State (Photos)

Yesterday at the Emotan Hall of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state, there was mild drama following the discovery of some assaulted charms in a girl’s bag.

It was gathered that the student, who had been complaining about her missing money, wrote the names of her roommates in a sheet of paper, collected their hair and tied everything up with a thread.

The discovery was made by a roommate who was going through the suspect’s bag. The aggrieved student was said to be out of the hostel when her charms were discovered.

