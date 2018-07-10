Trending

Shocking Video Of Nigerian Migrants Crying Out For Help Inside Libya Prison

Nigerians in Libya have sent a passionate appeal to the Federal government to come to their rescue and end their suffering in the North African country.

A video of the Nigerians calling for help is making the rounds on social media. They say they have been locked up in a prison for over five months in Libya and the Libyan authorities have refused to allow them travel back home or continue their journey to Europe.

The migrants also called on clergymen Pastor E.A Adeboye, Apostle Suleiman, Bishop Oyedepo and others to help them.

Watch the video below

Nigerian migrants locked up in Libyan prison cry out for help….

