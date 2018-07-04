Side chic Battered By Boyfriend For Visiting Him Unannounced

A 25-year-old man identified as Olusola Simeon, has been arraigned and convicted by a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital for beating and inflicting injuries on his girlfriend, Fadunsi Alaba.

Simeon admitted guilty of the crime of assault, leveled against him by the police when he was arraigned on Tuesday.

The Prosecutor, Jafani Muslim, told the court that the convict committed the offence of assault on July 2, 2018 at about 9.15 pm at Agowande Area, Osogbo.

He said the convict inflicted injuries in his girlfriend of about six years, thus committed a crime that contravened section 355 of the criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun State, 2003.

The victim, Alaba, was said to have gone to the convict’s house with intention of living with him after six years of dating.

The prosecution said the action of the victim infuriated the convict because of his wife and kids she met at home, hence the reason for beaten her.

The Magistrate, Mrs Awodele Modupe Adedoyin, found Simeon guilty and ordered that he be remanded in Ilesha prison custody.

She latter adjourned the case to August 3, for sentencing.