Simi Blasts LeardersNG For Listing Her Among The #67MillionYouth Initiative

Nigerian singer “simi” has taken to her Twitter page to blast the LeardersNG for listing her among the #67MillionYouth who collected Two Hundred Million Naira (₦200m) to launch #67MillionYouth initiative for Buhari’s re-election.

She Wrote:

First Of All, I’ve NEVER EVEN HEARD OF this initiative!! Second, only an illiterate, desperate, useless and misguided “news” platform would put up something so incriminating, without doing their research. If you believed this with no proof, you’re kind of part of the problem!

If you even really know me, you know what I stand for. I don’t pretend about it!! I’m not quiet about it!! So if some random outfit posts something like this for attention, and you are quick to accept it as truth without actually confirming, it’s disappointing!!

