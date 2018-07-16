Simi defends Adekunle Gold, slams lady who said all his songs look alike

Simi has taken to her Twitter page to defend her colleague in the Nigerian music industry “Adekunle Gold” after being called out by a lady who said all his songs sounds the same.

The lady Wrote:

No shade but Adekunle Gold’s songs all sound the same to me. Same style and vibe, whenever he drops a new song I always feel like I’ve heard it before.

Simi replied:

People like you listen to 2 songs from an artist and come online and become music pundit.

* Ire

* Pick Up

* Call All Me

* Damn Delilah

ALL sound the same to you. Eku observation.

Leave a Comment…

comments