Simi kneels on stage to greet music legend, Lagbaja (video)

Simi, who headlined the Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky event in Abuja last night, knelt down on stage to greet music legend, Lagbaja as they performed a song together.

The masked veteran singer who was caught up in the beautiful moment, also went down on his knees, as he hugged and brought Simi up to her feet.

Simi who shared photos and video from the event on her Instagram page, acknowledged that she is living her dream, meeting with the legend and entertaining her fans.

She wrote:

So yesterday I met a LEGEND!!! I had the time of my life

See more photos and watch video below:

Simi recently released the extended version of her critically acclaimed album, ‘Simisola’. The deluxe version contains two new remixes alongside the 14 original tracks.

The remixes include ‘Original Baby’ remix featuring 2baba and ‘Smile For Me’ remix featuring Sigag Lauren.

Recall we reported earlier today that the singer took to her Twitter page to blast LeardersNG, for listing her among the #67MillionYouth who collected Two Hundred Million Naira (₦200m) to launch #67MillionYouth initiative for Buhari’s re-election.

She wrote:

“First Of All, I’ve NEVER EVEN HEARD OF this initiative!! Second, only an illiterate, desperate, useless and misguided “news” platform would put up something so incriminating, without doing their research. If you believed this with no proof, you’re kind of part of the problem!

If you even really know me, you know what I stand for. I don’t pretend about it!! I’m not quiet about it!! So if some random outfit posts something like this for attention, and you are quick to accept it as truth without actually confirming, it’s disappointing!!

And I’m upset and irritated that I even have to defend myself against something so false, it’s stupid. If you follow @ LeadersNG, you should unfollow and block them.

These ridiculous people, even after we denied it, posted the story AGAIN! Shame On You!”