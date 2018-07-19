Simi reacts to Adekunle Gold’s loved up throwback photo with a mystery girl

Adekunle Gold has revealed in one of the throwback photos he shared with a mystery lady, that he has always liked women since he was a little boy.

Simi and other celebrities reacted to this lovely post.

Meanwhile, Simi recently blasted a fan who shared her negative opinion about her ‘bae’ Adekunle Gold’s music.

No shade but Adekunle Gold’s songs all sound the same to me. Same style and vibe, whenever he drops a new song I always feel like I’ve heard it before.

People like you listen to 2 songs from an artist and come online and become music pundit.

* Ire

* Pick Up

* Call All Me

* Damn Delilah

ALL sound the same to you. Eku observation.

