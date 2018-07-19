Entertainment, Gossip

Simi reacts to Adekunle Gold’s loved up throwback photo with a mystery girl

Adekunle Gold has revealed in one of the throwback photos he shared with a mystery lady, that he has always liked women since he was a little boy.

Simi and other celebrities reacted to this lovely post.

See photos below:

Meanwhile, Simi recently blasted a fan who shared her negative opinion about her ‘bae’ Adekunle Gold’s music.

The lady wrote:

No shade but Adekunle Gold’s songs all sound the same to me. Same style and vibe, whenever he drops a new song I always feel like I’ve heard it before.

Simi replied:

People like you listen to 2 songs from an artist and come online and become music pundit.

* Ire
* Pick Up
* Call All Me
* Damn Delilah

ALL sound the same to you. Eku observation.

