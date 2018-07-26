Simi turn heads as she slays in beautiful ankara outfit

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, was the cynosure of all eyes on Thursday at an event in Lagos.

Simi who started her career as a gospel singer and released her debut studio album in 2008, was captured on camera as she attended the ‘Google Nigeria’ launch at the landmark event centre, Oniru Lagos.

Simi’s controversial outfit was showing her cleavage in its glory as she captioned the photo, “My mama’s gon’ call me in 5…4…3…2…”

Watch a video of Simi performing at the event below;

Leave a Comment…

comments