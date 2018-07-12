Singer 2face Idibia accompanies VP, Yemi Osinbajo to Hollywood (Photos)

Nigeria’s No. 2 citizen, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo paid a visit to Hollywood during his working visit to the United States; and he was in company of 2face Idibia, Mo Abudu and other prominent figures in the Nigerian creative industry.

Osinbajo said the visit was an “interactive investment forum with institutions and individuals in Hollywood. Creativity and talent abound in Nigeria and we are open for business. I met with reps from Universal studios, Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, IMAX, Disney and a host of others.”

Some of the other persons on the VP’s entourage to Hollywood included Terra Kulture founder, Bolanle Austen-Peters; Managing Director of Nigeria Film Corporation, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Segun Awolowo, Executive Director of Bank of Industry, Tony Adeniji and Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. Dipeolu.

