Singer, Morachi acquires N30 million brand new Benz S-Class (Photos)

Music artist, Morachi just acquired a Mercedes Benz S-Class worth N30 million.

The singer who has struggled to release a hit song in almost a decade apparently made the announcement through the Instagram page of his close friend and industry colleague, Tunde Ednut.

There are rumours that the macho singer whose body is ridden with massive tattoos might be drawing revenue from business ventures unknown to the public.

It should be recalled the ‘Hapuya Like That’ crooner relocated to Atlanta, United States of America where he recorded some songs that performed poorly in the music market.

See more photos:

Leave a Comment…

comments