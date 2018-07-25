Six SARS Officers Arrested For Allegedly Extorting N40,000 From Twin Brothers

Six operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), led by Inspector Monday Asemota have been arrested for allegedly extorting N40,000 from twin brothers Mark and Martins on their to NYSC Camp, according to a human rights activist, Prince Harrison.
Harrison revealed that the officers hve been detained and charged for misconduct by IGP Xsquad in Delta state.
Read the full report as shared by Human rights activist, Prince Harrison:
SIX FEDERAL SARS OFFICERS ATTACH TO DELTA STATE POLICE COMMAND INVOLVED IN EXTORTION ARRESTED AND DETAINED.
Behind Bars Rights Initiative facilitated the arrest of Six SARS officers led by Inspector Monday Asemota for extorting N40,000 from twin brothers MARK and MARTINS on their to NYSC Camp.
They were detained and charge for Misconduct and Official Corruption by IGP Xsquad.
Mark and Martins were arrested on 22nd July 2018 on their way to Warri, Delta state from Abraka. Their vehicle was stopped and they were asked to submit their phone for searching.
