“‘Small Girl Big God’ Is Another Name For Runs Girls; I Prefer Being Called A Bitch” – Nollywood Actress Ify Adibeli

For Nollywood actress and producer, Ify Adibeli, who would be 22 years old in September, life has been a roller-coaster ride of triumphs upon triumphs. Since hitting the screen at age 16 as Oge Okoye’s daughter in the film “Sound of War” there has been no stopping her as she has featured in many films and have produced almost ten films of her own.

She’s living the life many of her peers only dream of and she’s savouring every moment, wallowing in the glitz and glamour that comes with it. But what she probably hasn’t bargained for is that life doesn’t offer anything without a price tag. This, seems to be what she’s finding out the hard way and is certainly ruffling her feathers.

“I don’t care if people call me a bitch. It’s just another word for feminist and I say it with pride,” she wrote on her Instagram page on Monday, clearly letting loose sweltering emotion confounding her mind.

When Potpourri reached her, it was clear there was indeed smoke behind her fire and she explained as best as she could.

“Nobody has really pissed me off. I’m just fed up with people who think nonsense of you just because your lifestyle has changed. They see every girl that is doing well in life and on Instagram as a runs girl. Just because of how classy you look, they tag you ‘small girl, big God’, which is what they call runs girls now. When they call you ‘small girl with big God’, they are actually calling you a runs girl. It makes me laugh each time I see that comment on people’s posts, she explained with a note of displeasure in her voice.

“The word ‘bitch’ means a whole lot of different things and it depends on who calls you that. My own definition of bitch has different meanings. It is not the way others see it. Like I said on the post, to me, it is another word for ‘feminism’. I hate it when people call me ‘small girl, big God’. How can you ascribe such a dirty thing to God? It is not right. I’m working very hard for my money, they should allow me to enjoy it”, she added.

Ify, who was once tagged ‘Nollywood’s hottest virgin’ is working on a new production billed for the cinemas. “I will start production after my birthday on September 25. However, my latest film produced by me “Bad Time” will be showing on DSTV soon,” she said.