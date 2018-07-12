Entertainment, Gossip

Small Girl Big God: List of Nigerian Celebrities on the list

The following celebrites have all been listed as people you can find in the #SmallGirlWithaBigGod category:

In case you still find it difficult understanding who a small girl with a big god is, Reno Omokri’s tweet may enlighten you.

Reno Omokri:

”Before boast on social media that you‘re a #SmallGirlWithaBigGod, make sure you really have a big God, not a big boy boyfriend or Sugar Daddy. No matter how you spin it, a small girl with a big boy boyfriend or sugar daddy who foots the bills is a member of the oldest profession!”

Biodun Okeowo

Halima Abubakar

Ini Edo

Juliet Ibrahim

Jackie Apiah

Mercy Aigbe

Ebube Nwagbo

Chika Ike

Toke Makinwa

Daniella Okeke

