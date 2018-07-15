Entertainment

Snoop Dog Exposed By Instagram Thot For Allegedly Cheating On His Wife (Screenshots+Videos)

Last month, Snoop Dog celebrated his 21st wedding anniversary ,however,he has been caught creeping .

A famous Instagram groupie,Celina Powell, exposed Snoop Dogg for allegedly cheating, shared screenshots of their chats and even a video of him asking her for ‘head’.

The sceenshots show their texts, him arranging to book her flights severally, flight info and videos of them being in the same hotel room.

Celina Powell is the same groupie who claimed she was pregnant with offset’s baby.

She has also exposed many male celebrities after sleeping with them .

She claims her reason for exposing snoop Dogg is because his ‘d**k was wack’.

This is not looking good for Snoop since he was just bashing T.I. For cheating on Tiny.

Watch videos below;

Here go the videos y’all #celina #celinapowell #snoopdogg #snoop

A post shared by @ angel.nikia on

Some more videos #celinapowell #celina #snoopdogg #snoop

A post shared by @ angel.nikia on

Excuse me uncle snoop? #celina #celinapowell #snoopdogg #snoop

A post shared by @ angel.nikia on

See Photos Of Screenshots Below;


