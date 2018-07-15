Entertainment, Gossip

Snoop Dog exposed by Instagram Thot for allegedly cheating on his wife (Screenshots+Videos)

A famous Instagram groupie, Celina Powell has exposed Snoop Dogg for allegedly cheating on his wife.

She shared screenshots of their chats and even a video of him asking her for ‘head’ to back up her claim.

The sceenshots show their texts, him arranging to book her flights severally, flight info and videos of them being in the same hotel room.

Celina Powell is the same groupie who claimed she was pregnant with offset’s baby.

She has also exposed many male celebrities after sleeping with them .

She claims her reason for exposing snoop Dogg is because his ‘d**k was wack’.

This is not looking good for Snoop since he was just bashing T.I. For cheating on Tiny.

Recall last month, Snoop Dog celebrated his 21st wedding anniversary with his wife.

Watch videos below:

See Photos Of Screenshots below:

