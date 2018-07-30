Local News

So Much Beauty: Moyo Lawal And Regina Daniels Pictured Together

Bootylicious actress, Moyo Lawal appeared excited to see her younger colleague, Regina Daniels who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.
 

Moyo Lawal, Regina Daniels

This is a beautiful new picture of Moyo Lawal and teen actress, Regina Daniels.

Its a simple picture that has gotten the attention of social media due to the quality of looks of both parties. There are rumours that the duo might be announcing a joint project soon.

Regina has an unsual popularity on social media while Moyo Lawal has been growing her page with lots of controversial posts and sultry contents.

READ  Implementation Of Confab Report Will Change Nigeria - Jonathan

The picture was captioned:

“Lost files with the beautiful little stepsis @regina.daniels …… ……. P.s i don’t know why this picture is dark”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

More Trouble: 13 Benue LG Chairmen Defect From APC To PDP

Nollywood Actor, Emeka Enyiocha Shuts Down His Beer Parlour, Returns To Acting

Customs Intercepts Container Load Of Military Uniforms (Photos)

Buhari Will Win In Sokoto, Kano, Bauchi Even On Sickbed – Amaechi Boasts

Pastors Refuse To Officiate At Burial Of 82-Year-Old Kidnapper

Thugs Break Head of Former APC Chairman For Defecting To Another Party (Photo)

Sweet Story Of Young And Talented Film Director, Jogry Who Collaborated With Clarence Peters

FG Clamps Down On Ray Power’s ‘Political Platform’, Imposes Fine

PDP To Oshiomhole: Stop Acting Like An Attack Dog

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *