So Much Beauty: Moyo Lawal And Regina Daniels Pictured Together

Bootylicious actress, Moyo Lawal appeared excited to see her younger colleague, Regina Daniels who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Moyo Lawal, Regina Daniels

This is a beautiful new picture of Moyo Lawal and teen actress, Regina Daniels.

Its a simple picture that has gotten the attention of social media due to the quality of looks of both parties. There are rumours that the duo might be announcing a joint project soon.

Regina has an unsual popularity on social media while Moyo Lawal has been growing her page with lots of controversial posts and sultry contents.

The picture was captioned:

“Lost files with the beautiful little stepsis @regina.daniels …… ……. P.s i don’t know why this picture is dark”