So Touching: Photos Of A Soldier Killed By Boko Haram Yesterday

 

The unnamed soldier in question

One of the soldiers who died in Boko Haram terrorists ambush yesterday. 

He was killed when Boko Haram attacked soldiers of 156 Task Force Battalion under 29 Task Force Brigade on Friday 27 July 2018 in a clearance operation.Unfortunately they lost (6) Six soldiers while 18 others sustain serious injuries

According to reports, Nigerian troops valiantly fought off the terrorists with the last drop of their blood.

See more images:

