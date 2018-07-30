Local News

Soldier Declared Missing By Family After Boko Haram Ambush In Borno (Photos)

The alleged missing soldier, Francis Ifeanyi Franklin

A gallant soldier identified as Francis Ifeanyi Franklin, has been declared missing by his family after a Boko Haram ambush at his base in Borno state. 

According to a Support Nigerian Military facebook page, the soldier’s sister reached out to them to lament that the family members have not been able reach him since the Boko ambush since last week as his phone has been switched off.

His sister who wants confirmation from the military about his whereabouts, wrote: “Please my brother is missing…….. He was among the soldiers that is in Borno state, where Boko Haram was reported, we have not heard from him for the past two weeks now .. His name is Francis Ifeanyi ……… Please help us confirm if his still alive on not”.

Meanwhile, fresh report has it that Boko Haram fighters killed 11 troops and seized weapons in a raid on a military post in the latest such attack in northeast Nigeria, residents and a military source said on Sunday.

READ  Mother forces her 9-year-old son to smuggle 40 iPhone Xs into China

Gunmen in five trucks and on motorcycles stormed the checkpoint in Bunari village near the garrison town of Monguno in Borno state late Friday, leading to a fierce battle.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Shock As 25-Year-Old Man Is Found Hanging Inside His Room In Ondo

Good Night Hero! Touching Photos Of Promising Soldier Killed By Boko Haram

After Taking Hard Drugs, Man Goes Berserk, Kills Own Father And Sister In Ebonyi

Photos Shows The Moment President Buhari Arrived Togo Ahead Of ECOWAS-ECCAS Summit

It’s Laughable APC No Longer Wants Dogara To Leave – Reps

Guns And Dangerous Weapons Recovered From 20 Passengers Along Nasarawa – Abuja Road (Photos)

Femi Fani-Kayode Shares Adorable Photos Of His Triplets At Two Month-Old

Nigerian Women Football Player Seen Kneeling To Collect Entitlements From Sports Minister (Photos+Video)

Iyabo Ojo’s Kids Excited After Seeing Their Dad For The First Time In 6 Years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *