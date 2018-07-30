Local News

Soldiers Destroy Community In Akwa Ibom Over Death Of Their Colleague (Photos)



The community in flames (Photo credit: National Helm)

Soldiers have reportedly razed down houses in Akwa Ibom state following the death of one of their colleagues.

It was gathered that the incident took place after armed militants ambushed soldiers at a checkpoint at Iwukem in the volatile Etim Ekpo council, killing one soldier and five civilians, while two persons sustained injuries.

In retaliation, a battalion of soldiers from the military base in the state, yesterday, went on rampage, setting shops and houses ablaze in Iwukem.

According to National Helm report, the militants had stormed the community on Saturday night, and attacked the soldiers stationed in the community to maintain the peace. This did not go down well with the soldiers as they retaliated.

READ  Nigerian Singer, Timaya Reportedly Impregnates Curvy Widow (Photos)

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Madcon Ogbechie, who confirmed the incident said: “Investigation is already ongoing and we will get to the bottom of it.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BREAKING News: Imo Deputy Governor Reportedly Impeached By Assembly Members

Okada With Customized Umbrella Spotted In Lagos (Photos)

Watch The Shocking Moment A Man Fell From A Waterfall While Trying To Take A Selfie (Video)

Defection: God Has Removed Stones From Our Rice – Lai Mohammed

Dogara And Saraki React To Impeachment Notice By APC Lawmakers

What Atiku Said On The Plot To Impeach Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

Did Senate President Saraki Call Senator Adamu A Lair Over A Disagreement? See What He Revealed

Olivier Giroud Makes Decision Over His Chelsea Future After Holding Marseille Transfer Talks

Glitz As BamBam, Cobhams, Frank Donga, Other Celebrities Turn Up For Kenny Blaq’s Show (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *