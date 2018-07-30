Soldiers Destroy Community In Akwa Ibom Over Death Of Their Colleague (Photos)







The community in flames (Photo credit: National Helm)

Soldiers have reportedly razed down houses in Akwa Ibom state following the death of one of their colleagues.

It was gathered that the incident took place after armed militants ambushed soldiers at a checkpoint at Iwukem in the volatile Etim Ekpo council, killing one soldier and five civilians, while two persons sustained injuries.

In retaliation, a battalion of soldiers from the military base in the state, yesterday, went on rampage, setting shops and houses ablaze in Iwukem.

According to National Helm report, the militants had stormed the community on Saturday night, and attacked the soldiers stationed in the community to maintain the peace. This did not go down well with the soldiers as they retaliated.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Madcon Ogbechie, who confirmed the incident said: “Investigation is already ongoing and we will get to the bottom of it.”

