‘Some days I can’t sleep’ – Former Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo opens up on her 10-years battle with Migraine

Nigerian lawyer and former beauty queen, Ezinne Akudo has opened up on her battle with the blinding headache, Migraine.

Ezinne revealed that she has been struggling with the migraine (which can be triggered by sunlight, strong smell, sound) for almost 10 years and sadly, it has no cure. One can only manage the condition.

According to her:

Does anyone else suffer migraines the way I do? I’m talking about the kind of headache that makes you throw up and keeps you in bed for at least 2 days. Painkillers don’t work for me anymore lol. Some days I can’t sleep without ice or a cold towel on my forehead.

Direct sunlight, any bright light, loud sound, tight wig, the smell of coffee and sometimes stress trigger mine but mostly light. I can’t even look at a computer screen without my glasses (I’m not short or long sighted) and you can’t catch me anywhere outside without sun shades. If not! Sometimes when I have a migraine and it’s night time, I must drive with sun shades on because some Nigerians don’t understand what full headlights are for. I hear there’s no cure for migraines and it’s basically managed by lifestyle. Anyway…What triggers yours? And what lifestyle helps you manage it? I’m tired. Almost 10 years now.