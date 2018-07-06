Something Cooking? Super Hot Photos Of Humblesmith And Tiwa Savage Light Up The Internet

Tiwa and Humblesmiths

Nigerian afropop recording artist, Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba, popularly known by his stage name, Humblesmith, who shot to fame with the release of his single titled “Osinachi”, is currently trending on social media.

The Ebonyi state-born singer, was captured on camera with multi-award winning songstress, Tiwa Savage, in some hot photos which emerged online and were trailed with mixed reaction as many people wonder the next project the singers are embarking on.

From all indication, it is obvious that Humblesmith and Tiwa Savage are set to release a new collaborative song, as the photos show that they might have already shot the video where the photos were taken from.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria