South African Lady Praises Nigerian Men As She Receives A Brand New Car Gift From Her Hubby (Photos)

A beautiful South African lady identified simply as Keyisho, has taken to her Twitter page, @keyishoAmi, to show off a brand new 2018 Volkswagen her Nigerian husband just gifted her.

Keyisho did not only hail her Nigerian husband, she also showered praises on Nigerian men for being the ones that can properly take good care of their women.

She posted photos of her brand new car gift and wrote: “When It Comes To Women, Nigerian Men Are The Kings Of taking care of Women in Africa. Nigerian men are greatest men I’ve ever had a relationship with. would love to get married to one if she can find one.

The new car gift

“My Nigerian husband just bought me a Nice 2018 Volkswagen I love it. Despite the hatred and distrust by many South Africans on Nigerians living in South Africa. I’ve been scared of what people will say.

“But funny enough, I love them and would like to marry one. Nigerians men are better than South African men. Get Yourself a Nigerian Man and enjoy life.”

