Speed Darlington declares his intention to run for President of Nigeria in 2025

Speed Darlington says he has a dream of becoming Nigeria’s President. He says he will be running for president in 2025.

According to him, he canot run in 2019 because he doesn’t have a wife and kids yet.

He shared the below video on his Instagram page with the caption;

For people to trust you and believe that you are responsible person enough to rule one need to show that they know how to take care of what matters. “You see my children ALWAYS have food to eat” so will i make sure we ALWAYS have security and food” 💪@mr.jollof_ will be my running mate.

