Speed Darlington mocked by man who caught him in New York traffic using his Benz as a cab (video)

A man chanced upon internet sensation Speed Darlington in New York traffic using his new Mercedes Benz as a cab and the man filmed it while trolling the Energy god.

Anyone who follows Speed Darlington knows he doesn’t joke with that Benz which he bought recently and has been boasting with on social media.

Recall, he even threatened to kill someone after his Benz was scratched. So, it came as a surprise to this man when he saw Speed Darlington using the Benz to work for extra cash, and the man began mocking him there and then in traffic.

Speed Darlington was mature about it and didn’t say a word. When he got tired of the man’s mockery, he wound up his car window.

Since when did it become a bad thing to be an enterprising young man who is trying his hands at other sources of income though? Well, Nigerians were on Speed Darlingtons side in this case and called out the man for his childish actions.

