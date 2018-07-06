“Start Collecting Rents In Arrears” – Fashola Tells All Nigerian Landlords

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has informed all landlords in the country to start collecting rents in arrears as from today, July 6, 2018.

Speaking on Thursday, on the theme, ‘Innovative housing finance model as a catalyst for home ownership,’ at an event for real estate operators in Abuja, the minister disclosed that property owners across the country should understand the plights of the low-income earners, The Punch reports.

While advocating the payment of rents after each month, as against what is obtainable across the country currently, the minister appealed to homeowners to be considerate.

He argued that salary earners, who could afford to pay rents, were not receiving their salaries in advance, but in arrears.

The minister sought that there should be a landlord-tenant-employer’s relation, whereby the landlord reaches an agreement with the tenant’s employer to ensure the rent is deducted on a monthly basis from the tenant’s salary.

His words: “If you ask me to go and bring in advance one year’s rent from what I’m going to earn monthly in arrears, how feasible is that?

“Even my salary as a minister is paid at the end of every month, not even at the beginning; then you the landlord is now asking me to bring next year’s salary, and we’re complaining that there’s corruption.

“I tried to intervene as a governor, passing the resolution to our own council in Lagos then, but the outcome was not peaceful, because there were landlords in our midst.”

“Those who get paid weekly, pay their rents weekly; those who get paid monthly, pay monthly rents.”

“I believe this meeting is about the critical mass of Nigerians, the taxi drivers, market men and women who earn their money daily and are not even sure of making any revenue for that day. Meanwhile, landlords expect advance payments.”

Fashola charged all landlords in the country, starting from Friday, July 6, 2018, “to agree to take one month rent in arrear,” noting that the payment pressure on the side of the tenant would be reduced in 12 months.

-Punch