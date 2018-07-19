Metro News, Politics

Worshippers shocked as Statue of Virgin Mary weeps

Worshippers and priests have been left shocked after seeing a statue of Virgin Mary ‘weeping’ olive oil, according to new reports.

The leaders of the Catholic church in New Mexico have said they can’t explain why the seven-foot-tall bronze statue of the Virgin Mary appears to be “weeping.”

However investigator with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruses said the sculpture, known locally as Our Lady of Guadalupe, is not crying human tears.

The investigator said her “tears” have the same chemical makeup as olive oil treated with perfume — a substance that, when blessed, would be chrism, a sacred oil used in the Catholic Church to anoint parishioners.

The strange event started on Pentecost Sunday on May 20, when parishioners at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Hobbs noticed that there appeared to be tears streaming from the Virgin Mary’s eyes. Judy Ronquillo, a member of the church said the statue continued “weeping” the next day — something that she said has since occurred several more times, Washington Post reports.


You may also like

Oby Ezekwesili slams critics, maintains that ‘Nigerian air’ is a waste

Ben Bruce advocates voting by text message

INEC announces new timetable for registration

The Death of Nigerians are now just numbers – Donald Duke

Femi Adesina: I felt tremendously proud to be Nigerian as Buhari addressed ICC

Police arrest Chibok girls abductors in Borno

Nigerians react, as FG unveils name for National Carrier in UK

Residents Hail Fayose as he walks the street of Ado-Ekiti after election

Reno Omokri predicts what Ekiti state will be like under Fayemi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *