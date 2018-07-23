Stay in APC: Governorship aspirants kick against Ortom’s return to PDP

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state had hinted at leaving the All Progressives Congress, APC, after he said he was given a ‘red card’s by a chieftain in the state.

However, thirteen governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections in the State have kicked against the return of Gov Ortom to the party.

The aspirants while addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, said they were not against the return of defectors but against that of those with negative values.

Speaking also, one of the aspirants, John Tondu stressed that even though politics is a game of numbers, Ortom, he said, has no electoral value to make the PDP the party to beat.

“The governor of Benue state today is a liability, not an asset. He is not welcome.

” Because of the love we have for the people of Benue state, anything that will cripple our plan to take over the state should not be tolerated.”

Dr. Terhemen Tarzoor, who was the state PDP governorship candidate in the 2015 governorship election added also that the governor now lacks credibility, having been shown the ‘red card’ by the APC.

“We are sensitive to the value and character of the people joining the PDP. We won’t sit down and watch people of negative value join the party; someone who has not paid salaries for one year and four months.

” When a person is chased out of a party, it speaks much about that person and what he represents.”