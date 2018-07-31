Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Stella Damasus gushes over husband, Daniel Ademinokan on his birthday

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus took to her Instagram page today to wish her movie director husband, Daniel a happy birthday. She posted a number of photos of her husband and went on say words can’t describe the way she feels for him rather she would wait to show him in the other room.

She wrote:
“My lover, my husband, my friend, my brother, my gist partner, my prayer partner, my hero, the head of my home @dabishop007 happy birthday my love. So much to say to you but I would rather say it privately in THE OTHER ROOM . #director #filmmaker #family #nyc #dabishop #hbd #hubby,”.

