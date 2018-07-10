Stephen Keshi Stadium In Asaba Nears Completion As It Gets CAA Pass Mark

Confederation of African Athletics, CAA inspection team has given the facilities of the Stephen Keshi Stadium a pass mark after they accessed the venue for 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta State.

CAA vice president, Gungaram Gerard Vivian and Lamine Faty – Chief Executive Officer of the African Athletics body were both on the ground to ascertain Nigeria’s readiness for the biennial championship.

After an extensive exercise, the CAA officials expressed great satisfaction with what was on the ground; noting that the equipment already in place are not only new but they are the required standard for the African championship.

The CAA officials were taken round by the Head of Technical for Asaba 2018, Yussuf Alli who explained in detail the innovations being planned to make the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships the best ever.

In his remark, Vivian who also doubles as the Director Technical of the CAA commended the LOC for how far they have gone and what they already have in place.

He, however, called on Alli and his team to hasten work in few areas still lacking.

The LOC Chairman, Solomon Ogba thanked the CAA officials for the visit and assured that the Delta State Government is leaving no stone unturned in making Asaba 2018 a memorable one.

“I must say the Governor is personally interested in this project and he has been giving us all the support needed, Asaba 2018 will bring lasting legacies to Delta State” he assured.