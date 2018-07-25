Trending

Sterling Bank Apologises for Social Media Post Shading Competitors

Virtually everyone loved the banter that followed after Sterling Bank‘s cheeky social media post that took a swipe at not less than 6 banks.

The post had a man in a rocket heading to the moon (depicted by Sterling Bank’s logo) and had the caption: “In shooting for the moon, men become stars.”

The Bank also captioned the photo: “Shoot for the moon, become a star – it’s the least you deserve. Welcome to Sterling Bank”

The joke was that about 6 banks’ buildings/logos were literally on ground in the ad, with the Sterling Bank customer heading to the moon.

They unleashed something. Access Bank, Union Bank, First Bank responded to the ad, clapping back with memes while FCMB joined in as an observer.

The banter it generated was fun, at least to social media users.

But it appears Sterling Bank may have gotten a warning or something because today, they released an apology saying:

Our apologies go out to all the banks -the likeness of whose logos & buildings featured in a post which we have since deleted. We remain committed to building an organisation that enables our youth find expression & we will continue to do this in the most responsible fashion.

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


You may also like

Nigerians May Not Enjoy Stable Power Supply In Next 5 Years

Lagos Police Ban Officers From Patrolling Without Uniform And Use Of Commercial Buses

‘Honour our Invitation or we’ll Force You’ – Police to Saraki

FG postpones date for maintenance of 3rd mainland bridge

Reno Omokri weighs in on 4 things that happened in Nigeria Today

Man with huge boobs finally finds a way to hide it from showing through his clothes (video)

19-year-old girl and friend planned her kidnap to scam her father of N600k in Lagos

Man shares how he almost got hypnotized and duped in Computer Village

Twins rape teenager for 9 months; said they were teaching her what to do when she gets a boyfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *