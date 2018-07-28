Stop campaigning for me – Buhari tells supporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged his supporters to suspend campaigns for his re-election so as not to go against the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was made known president said this in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. The president said he appreciates his supporters for their unending support which has caused them to start to campaign for him. He, however begged them to suspend the campaigns saying there would be enough time for that.

The statement reads thus:

“It has been observed that some fervent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have begun what may be interpreted as political campaigns in their advocacies and advertisements in the mass media,”

“We appreciate their enthusiasm, borne out of desire to garner support for an administration that is actuated by nothing else, other than service for motherland, but we hereby appeal for patience, so that the game can be played according to the rules.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a timetable for political campaigns, and we urge committed supporters round the country (and beyond) to be mindful of such. There will be ample time ahead to trumpet the good works of the Buhari administration, and solicit re-election, all for the good of our country and her people.

“While a chronicle of the achievements of the administration is in order now, outright canvasing may amount to jumping the gun. We are an administration committed to due process and scrupulous respect for rules, law and order.

“We appreciate our massive supporters nationwide, and urge them to exercise restraint till the race commences officially as stipulated by law.”