”Stop sending me d**k pictures” TBoss pleads with men sliding into her DM

The former BBNaija reality TV star , Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss, made an appeal on her Instastories. She called on men to stop sending her raunchy pictures of themselves.
The beautiful Romanian-Nigerian said she doesn’t know why she’s been sent such pictures and she also doesn’t know what they expect to happen after she views such image.
The model/actor went ahead to say her eyes have been violated and her personal space is not so personal anymore.
She wrote:
Dear Guys
Y’all need to blooming STOP sending me D**k pics!!
Like yooo,,,Now my chest is hurting from what just jumped at me not to mention the violation it’s caused my eyes.
#Aawww my beautiful personal space is not so personal anymore
So now that you’ve showed me your bits wtf are you expecting to happen? Am I supposed to call you up or what?
Leave a Comment…
comments