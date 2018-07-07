Student jailed for confessing love for female lawmaker

A 25-year old Ugandan student has been handed a two year prison sentence for confessing his “too much love” for Kabalore Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Sylvia Rwabwoogo.

Brian Isiko, a student at YMCA Jinja Branch was convicted on his own plea of guilty to counts of cyber harassment and offensive communication.

He confessed that the calls and text messages professing obsessed love to the MP he had never physically seen, were from him.

Tears rolled down Ms Rwabwoogo’s cheeks as she told court that she started receiving calls admitting love from a stranger. She said that it all started around November 2017, which made her think that someone was intending to harm her.

She thought the calls and text messages were a trap her tormentors had set. She said: “One of his texts that provoked my fears read: “I love you so much and want to protect you. .

My love is for you alone and since there is no one taking care of you, I will do it. I have realised that you are in deep trouble.”

Ms Rwabwoogo said she received many calls and over 10 messages adding that at one time, her stalker texted asserting that he had failed to sleep at night because he was thinking about her.

The MP said she set up an appointment to meet the stalker, on June 11, 2018, after the Police assigned her a guard. Moments later, her guard arrested him.

Rwabwoogo added that what still puzzles her is that even when Isiko was in police custody she continued receiving love text messages from his phone. She said this has caused her to suffer psychological torture.

In her verdict, the judge, Kamasanyu, said society has groomed men to always demean and disrespect women and that is why Isiko continued to bother Rwabwogo even after blocking his calls.

Leave a Comment…

comments