Student ties destiny of roommates over missing money in Edo State (Photos)

Student allegedly ties her roommates destinies over missing money . . There was mild drama, yesterday, at the Emotan Hall of Ambruse Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, following the discovery of some assaulted charms in a girl’s bag. . . It was gathered that the student, who had been complaining about her missing money, wrote the names of her roommates in a sheet of paper, collected their hair and tied everything up with a thread. . . The discovery was made by a roommate who was going through the suspect’s bag. The aggrieved student was said to be out of the hostel when her charms were discovered.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Jul 23, 2018 at 12:31am PDT