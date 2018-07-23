Student ties destiny of roommates over missing money in Edo State (Photos)

The discovery was made by a roommate who was going through the suspect’s bag. The aggrieved student was said to be out of the hostel when her charms were discovered.
Student allegedly ties her roommates destinies over missing money . . There was mild drama, yesterday, at the Emotan Hall of Ambruse Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, following the discovery of some assaulted charms in a girl’s bag. . . It was gathered that the student, who had been complaining about her missing money, wrote the names of her roommates in a sheet of paper, collected their hair and tied everything up with a thread. . . The discovery was made by a roommate who was going through the suspect’s bag. The aggrieved student was said to be out of the hostel when her charms were discovered.