Stunning New Photo Of Maryam Abacha Emerges

 

Maryam Abacha

Since her dictator husband passed away 20 years ago, Maryam Abacha has kept a very low profile.

A recent photo of the light-skinned woman has touched the hearts of Nigerians who have put aside their disdain for her late husband for a second, and appreciate her beauty.

Maryam Abacha is the widow of Sani Abacha, de facto President of Nigeria from 1993 to 1998. In 1999 Maryam Abacha said that her husband acted in the good will of Nigeria – a point many will not agree with.

She is presently 71.

