Suggestive Photos Of Curvy Actress, Anita Joseph And Igwe Tupac Surface

Charles Okocha and Anita Joseph

Today is the birthday of Charles Okocha who has been entertaining social media users with comedy skits, and his good friend, Anita Joseph has shared some suggestive photos they took together in Lagos.

Charles Okocha – a single father of two was pictured standing too close to Anita Joseph in a photo taken in public space. Anita Joseph has also been involved in some of the skits produced by Charles Okocha.

“Happybornday to my Guy

Amoshine Nwanne Nunu Onye nku

Accolade master birikwa oh @charles_okocha

Shove it up ur Ass Cronner” she captioned the photos.

Anita Joseph is one of the curviest actresses in the Nigerian film space.

See more of her photos below:

