Sunday Oliseh hilariously congratulates France on their victory

Sunday Oliseh, former Super Eagles player has congratulated France in a hilarious manner, highlighting the heavy African flavour in Didier Deschamps’ World Cup winning set-up.

Les Bleus defeated Croatia 4-2 to emerge champions at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday evening.

The victorious squad have a huge number of their players, including goalscorers Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, with diverse African heritage.

And with any country from the continent yet to hoist the prestigious trophy, the former Super Eagles coach joined an array of fans to acknowledge Africa’s input to France’s second World Cup triumph.

The football manager wrote:

“Finally, Africa wins its first World Cup but in French colours lol,” Oliseh tweeted. “Congratulations France, well deserved. Love the Croatian spirit though & their great team spirit.”

Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco were the five teams that represented Africa at this edition of the World Cup, but none was able to make it past the group stage in Russia as the continent marked another forgettable appearance at the grandest stage of football.

