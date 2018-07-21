Entertainment, Gossip

Sunmbo Adeoye shares first photo with her newborn son on social media

Few weeks back, the General Overseer of Royalty Christian Centre, Pastor David Adeoye and his wife Sunmbo Adeoye, welcomed their first child together, a son.

Some hours ago, Sunmbo shared the first photo of her new born on her Instagram page and wrote a caption which showed utmost delight.

She shared the photo above with the caption:

Of All the beautiful things my hands have held in 2018, the BEST by far is YOU my Son 💙👑 #babyAdeoye

Sunmbo Adeoye shares

Sumbo who is an event planner, entrepreneur, music minister and public speaker, got married to Pastor David who is the General Overseer of Royalty Christian Centre in 2013.

Celebration filled the air at The Royalty Christian Centre, Nigeria upon the announcement of the birth of the first child of their General Overseer and his wife.

The announcement that the expecting parents had welcomed the bundle of joy which turned out to be a male child rendered the entire church overjoyed as they danced happily, worshiping God for the miracle.

The General Overseer of Royalty Christian Centre and his wife had been expecting the baby, and welcomed the baby boy in the United States of America.

The lovely mother had also shared photos of herself with her baby bump in a post which she captioned,

Somebody pinch me 💙👶🏼👑 Forgeraboutit!THIS GOD IS TOO GOOD O🙌🏾 My baby bump routine was a rockstar’s schedule… My prince was always up around noon, and partying in my womb till the wee hours of the morning😆. Even though I loved my bump🤰🏽, I’m so glad to finally have him in my arms🤱🏽. #36weeks #Tbt #BabyAdeoye #OurPrinceIsHere 💙👶🏼👑 ps: 📌DONT GIVE UP ON GOD.

Photos below,

