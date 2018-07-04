Entertainment, Gossip

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme makes first public appearance after battle with cancer (Photos)

Nigerian Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme has made his first public appearance after fight against Cancer of the Blood, Leukemia.

Digital Sports Editor, Nathan Judah revealed on Twitter that the 32-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers’ goalkeeper helped in opening a brand new Haematology & Oncology Day unit at Solihull Hospital on Tuesday.

Ikeme who was supposed to be Super Eagles number 1 at the Russia 2018 World Cup was diagnosed with acute leukemia during a blood test following his return to his club Wolverhampton Wanderers for pre-season training last summer.

