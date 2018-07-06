Local News

Super Eagles Mourn Death Of Ex-physiotherapist, Olawale Oladejo

The Nigerian senior national football team, the Super Eagles have been thrown into mourning on Friday, as they sadly announce the demise of the former physiotherapist.
 

The late Olawale

A former Super Eagles physiotherapist, Olawale Oladejo, is dead.

The team made the announcement on its twitter handle @NGsupereagles on Friday.

 

“We regret to announce the untimely passing of our former physiotherapist Olawale Oladejo. We pray God grants his family, friends and colleagues the fortitude to bear this loss,” the tweet reads.

Oladejo served as a backroom staff for the 2013 African Cup of Nations winning Super Eagles, guided by (now late) Stephen Keshi.

See the tweet:

(NAN)

