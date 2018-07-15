Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Super Eagles player beats up wife for not receiving her call in his presence

Super Eagles player, Shehu Abdullahi has reportedly battered his wife, Sumayya Mustapha, for not receiving her call in his presence.

According to Instablog9ja the incident happened, last night, at the couple’s residence in Sokoto.

It was gathered that the mother of one was on the phone with someone and cut the call when Shehu came into her room.

However, when the phone rang again, she refused to pick it because the husband was always eavesdropping on her phone calls with friends and family.

She claimed that, at times, Shehu would hide to record her conversations.

She also revealed that he is fond of accessing her phone while asleep to read her chats and take pictures of her chats.

She had enough yesterday and refused to pick her call in his presence, despite his insistence.

Angered by her refusal, he descended on her, leaving her with a bloodied eye.

Shehu Abdullahi was part of the Super Eagles team that crashed out in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup and currently plays for Turkish side Bursaspor.

In July 2014, Abdullahi moved from Kano Pillars to Kuwait Premier League side Qadsia SC in a deal worth $480,000, of which Abdullahi received $330,000 and Kano Pillars $150,000.

